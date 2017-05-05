10 rules for running a killer studio

The SNASK team like to do things differently

It's clear that SNASK is doing something right. From supersized type stunts to beautiful branding projects, the Stockholm-based studio is as inspiring as it is inventive. We spoke to founder and creative director Fredrik Öst about why SNASK's 10 commandments go hand-in-hand with its creative output.

01. If you don't like your job – quit

"We strongly believe that everyone should work with something they feel passionate about. A lot of people email us saying they'd quit their jobs after seeing us or reading our book. We love when people follow their dreams instead of some idiot sitting five floors above them in a badly tailored suit."

02. If you love someone – let it show

"Yes, can't say this enough. Make sure your love shows for your partner, for your family, for your friends and everyone that you care for. Otherwise you WILL regret it on your death bed."

03. Generosity always pays itself back

"We hate greedy and cheap people, companies, governments etc. Goes for money but also about ideas and much more. Share and you shall prosper."

04. Achieve greatness yourself before pointing out the faults of others

"If you really want to be an idiot and complain on others instead of giving positive feedback, then at least make sure you've made yourself perfect first, which no one can be."

05. Bureaucracy is spelled Bureaucrazy

"We hate bureaucrazy. It slows things and people down and create barriers for the people. Most annoying is when there are bureacrazy at small companies where its not even needed."

Next page: five more commandments for running a killer studio...