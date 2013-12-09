Album artwork of the week: Kevin Devine's 'Bubblegum'

Challenging the norm of album artwork with this brilliant painting

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Bubblegum' from Kevin Devine.

The painting 'Melted George Washington 2' was created by artist Valerie Hegarty - giving a stark contrast to the usual, traditional paintings. The album layout was taken care of by Chris Bracco, with a gorgeous glittery purple record to finish things off.

We love that Hegarty's painting challenges the norm of traditional portraits, mimicking Devine's musical output.

You can purchase 'Bubblegum' over on the Kevin Devine website.

