Album artwork of the week: Mogwai's 'Rave Tapes'

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Rave Tapes' from Mogwai.

Designed by Dave Thomas, the band's art rock influences are channelled into the album artwork itself - the geometric output is truly a thing of beauty. Whilst the cover is inspirational in itself, it's the box set that sees the artwork in all its colourful glory.

It includes a 40 page buckram wrap 12x12in hardback photograph book with silver foil blocked cover design featuring exclusive images printed on 170gsm art paper. 12x12in artwork art prints printed on 400gsm matt art paper; a die cut digipack CD version of the Rave Tapes album, including interchangeable inserts and a limited coloured cassette version of the Rave Tapes album. Gorgeous!

You can purchase 'Rave Tapes' over on the Mogwai website.

