Album artwork of the week: Tycho 'Awake'

Tycho - a.k.a. Scott Hansen, created the album artwork himself

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Awake' from Tycho.

For nearly a decade, Tycho has been known as the musical alias of Scott Hansen, but with the release of 'Awake' - his second LP for Ghostly International - the solo project has evolved into a three-piece band. Known for their post-rock, ambient soundscapes, the album artwork perfectly captures their outputs.

Hansen designed the artwork himself, stating "This is the first time in my life I've dropped everything to focus on one artistic pursuit,". He has been creating designs under the alias ISO50 for years and we think this project is one of his best.

