Album artwork of the week: Wild Beasts 'Present Tense'

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Present Tense' from Wild Beasts.

Mixing together clashing colours, illustrations and photography, this album artwork would certainly make a stir on the shelf. The band are carrying out the branding on all of their singles, as well as promotional material for their upcoming tour.

We love the mixed materials, proving that sometimes less isn't always more. The Futura font is a beautiful touch on an already striking cover that we're sure music fans are going to love.

You can order 'Present Tense' directly from Domino Records.

Would you like to submit an album for album artwork of the week? E-mail sammy.maine@futurenet.com!