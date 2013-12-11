Artist's provocative shoe designs for his ex-lovers

'Cry Baby Alexandra'

We all tend to remember at least one obvious aspect of past partners and relationships and whilst most of us will keep these firmly locked up, artist Sebastan Errazuriz has decided to showcase those memories to the world.

The series entiteld '12 shoes for 12 lovers' Errazuriz has created a gorgeous shoe design to portray each of his past relationships. Whilst some are flattering and beautifully executed, others are not so nice. One thing's for sure - they're all pretty striking.

Each shoe comes with a short description of the woman that inspired it. "There are a couple I just knew would be bad," Errazuriz explains. "There’s a husband and a boyfriend that could be quite upset, but my stories have no real names and the photos don’t show any faces."

'Jetsetter Jessica'

'Honey Natasha'

'Gold Digger Alison'

'Ice Queen Sophie'

'G.I. Jane Barbara'

'Heartbreaker Laura'

'Hot Caroline'

'The Virgin Anna'

'The Boss Rachel'

'The Ghost Valentina'

'The Rock Alice'

[via Bored Panda]

