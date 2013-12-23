Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 23

The free and discounted gifts just keep on coming in our brilliant advent calendar. Today, we've got another amazing giveaway - simply click on the button below to find out what it is...

FREE WeTransfer Plus account for first 500 Creative Bloq readers to sign up!

With WeTransfer Plus, you can transfer up to 10GB in one go and keep it available as long as you like. This service normally costs $10 a month, but today, as part of our brilliant advent giveaway, the Amsterdam-based file sharing service is generously offering this package for free to the first 500 Creative Bloq readers to sign up.

All you need to do is visit WeTransfer, enter CBXMAS in the promotional code box and voila! But be quick, this link will expire as soon as the 500 limit is up. So, what are you waiting for? Head over to WeTransfer now!

Missed our other giveaways? Find them here...