Customised typography makes gorgeous book covers

The designs feature minimal lay-outs, geometric designs and handwritten typography

Book cover designs have to reflect the author's vision, the story and the characters inside those pages. We've seen some inspiring Penguin book cover designs in the past but moving out of its shadow, there's some pretty incredible work going on too.

A designer at Random House in New York City, artist Isabel Urbina Peña has created these gorgeous designs for a number of its titles. Using geometric shapes, minimal layouts and some beautiful handwriting fonts, they're visually impeccable.

"While each book is different, my process usually starts the same way, by reading the book, taking copious notes of ideas and passages and sketching," Urbina exaplins. "I love typography and lettering, so I try to do a custom lettered piece for every book I can."

See more incredible work on Isabela Urbina's website.

