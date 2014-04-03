Explore the world of design in the new Computer Arts

The new issue of Computer Arts is out now and taking a global view of design. Our Special Report comes courtesy of D&AD president Laura Jordan-Bambach, who is exploring the new players on the world stage - the BRICS nations, of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Insight section also boasts a wealth of international wisdom. Kyoorius' Chaitanya Rele reflects on the shift in perception and practice of design in his native India (and how it got a boost from a very unexpected source); London Design Festival's Max Fraiser ponders on how London came to be the 'design capital of the world', and if it can hang onto its crown; and Firebelly's Dan Hancock muses on the importance of not neglecting your local design scene.

If that inspires you to look further afield for work, you can flick to Feature 2, which tells you everything you need to know about exporting your design skills. Also worth a look are the suitably off-the-wall video interviews with the great Stefan Sagmeister, conducted at South Africa's biggest design festival, Design Indaba.

Print aficionados mustn't miss the rather special glow-in-the-dark treatment on this issue's cover, either - another successful collaboration with our finishing partners Celloglas. See how the special glow-in-the-dark silkscreen varnish in this making-of video:

Plus:

Mayan artwork gets an update in Anagrama's chocolate shop branding

Inside the studio of Anti

A look at what 4K could mean for you

Tips and tricks to help speed up your creative workflow

All the news from the Impact Conference

The best design work of the past month from around the globe

