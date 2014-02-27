Gloriously minimal jazz posters are music to your eyes

We love the minimalist, geometric approach to these poster designs

There's some stunning examples of poster design out there, with everything from the in-your-face offerings to the quieter, subdued outputs. A poster must catch the eye of passer-bys and intice the viewer to take in all of its information, whilst still looking lovely.

These posters from Argentinian designers Pontenpie and Max Rompo are gorgeously minimal - using splashes of colour and intricate geometric design, the typography choices top them all off. Created for the Claypole Jazz Festival, the posters ooze irreverent elegance - just like jazz itself.

The series also includes posters using portraits of the musicians themselves, which you can see over on Rompo's Behance page. But, for now, enjoy these geometric beauties.

