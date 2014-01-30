Google attempts to make Google Glass more wearable

Are these frames fashionable enough for you to wear the device?

Towards the end of last year, the tech world was in a tizzy about Google Glass, the highly innovative but ungainly wearable tech concept from the evergreen search giant. Whilst many were excited about the advance in mobile computing since the smartphone, others argued that the headset was ugly. Seemingly, until now...

Google heard your cries and have released a new range of more fashionable frames for prescription customers. Each of these redesigned frames cost around US$225, with existing Google Glass able to simply purchase their chosen frames and attach their devices to them.

Also available for shaded lenses, Google are offering custom fittings around the US in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles. So, what do you think? Are these frames fashionable enough?

Would you wear these new Google glass frames? Let us know in the comments box below!