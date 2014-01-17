One-off Pulp Fiction board game will blow your mind

The Pulp Fiction makeover was created for a friend's birthday

Quentin Tarantino has not only influenced Hollywood - his movies have inspired designers across the world with their twisted tales of violence, relationships and of course, a few laughs in between. Here, designer Joe Stone has brilliantly recreated the classic Guess Who? board game in the style of Pulp Fiction for a friend's birthday.

"I drew each character in the style of the original game, making careful note of facial features like nose size, mouth size and eye colour to ensure that it actually functioned as a working version of Guess Who? as well as referencing the film," Stone explains. "The finishing touch was making a new wrapping for the box that looked like Marcellus Wallace's briefcase."

He's absolutely nailed the design - turning this classic children's game into a brilliant Tarantino treat. Stone's friend is a very lucky receipient indeed! We'd love to give it a go.

See more inspiring work over on the Joe Stone website.

