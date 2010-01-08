Perfect Vector Portraiture

Topics

Graphic design  

Digital portraiture is as in demand as ever, particularly for editorial. Simeon Elson shows you how to get in on the act the easy way, whatever your style.

When it comes to portraiture, Illustrator is one of the most flexible and powerful tools we have at our disposal in the creative world.

Because Illustrator is a vector graphics program, shapes can be swiftly and easily formed to produce portraits that are striking and fresh yet still have a great likeness to the photo reference.

Such portraiture skills are often required in editorial, from fashion all the way through to business magazines. I am often commissioned to produce portraits to accompany magazine articles. For example, my brief for a Touch magazine commission for an article entitled 'Adele Vs Duffy' was to illustrate the two singers in a boxing ring, complete with boxing gloves on, fighting for the No 1 chart position. Many editorial clients have very tight deadlines, so being able to create quality contemporary portraits quickly is a very handy skill to have. Using Illustrator, I'll show you how.

