Shapely stationery with cubic elastic bands is a design delight

A truly beautiful stationery range

When you think of stationery, you'd be forgiven for thinking of the usual, mundane offering of biro pens and plain notepads. However, this stationery set from Nendo aims to help you fall in love with the office supplies once again.

The stationery series is entitled 'by | n' and sees a range of cubic elastic bands, a flip pen, a contrast ruler as well as a circle tag, link clips and a cross pen-stand. The minimal and modern design allows the shape of the products to speak for themselves.

We never thought we'd lust after a range of stationery but Nendo's creations have turned something that is often regarded as boring into something truly beautiful.

[via mocoloco]

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you think of this stationery set? Let us know in the comments box below!