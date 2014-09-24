Typography experiment turns your words into art

The Phraseology Project allows these artists to connect with their audience

There's lots of places to get typography inspiration – from typography apps to typography murals, the idea of typography as art is in full flow. And here, a team of artists and typographers are offering to turn your words into a thing of beauty. The idea is a simple one - you visit their website, submit a letter, word or phrase and they'll create a unique design based on it.

"The Phraseology Project is a running experiment in typography," explains founder Drew Melton. "We try our best to come up with our best work always but more importantly we value practice and healthy process. In other words, these pieces aren't perfect. But they are honest. We celebrate the process of design and creativity in all of its' outcomes."

