You'll find this delicious typography good enough to eat

What do you think a font would taste like?

Type Tasting was launched last year and aims to celebrate all things typography through creative workshops, mutlisensory creations and Type Safaris. To celebrate their birthday, they're inviting you to share your love of typography by taking your edible typography to work.

Launched by Sarah Hyndman, she'd like designers to tweet pictures of their tasty type to the Type Tasting twitter. "It would also be great to see any 'making of' photos if you bake or create the type yourself. Cake? Jelly? Sweets from the local sweetshop?" she explains.

Tweet your photos of your type @TypeTasting with the #ILoveType. In the meantime, here's a few tasty looking typography treats that have already been made - get stuck in!

Type by Sarah Hyndman

Type by Sarah Hyndman

Type by Sarah Hyndman

Type by Sarah Hyndman

Sweet by Julie Mauro

Home by Caspian Ievers

Visit the Type Tasting website for more information.

Liked this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Will you be entering an edible typeface? Let us know in the comments box below!