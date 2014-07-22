5 amazing works of art made from flowers

Inspiration can be found in the strangest of places, or in this case, the most ordinary. At Creative Bloq we're big fans of artists who take inspiration from the world around them, using seemingly average objects and turning them into something spectacular.

Hong Yi is a Malaysian artist, who is known as the artist who "loves to paint, but not with a paintbrush". She is inspired by the everyday world, and uses perfectly ordinary objects to make amazing works of art. With a background in architecture, her work has been featured in Huffington Post, CNN and she has worked with Mercedes Benz and Hewlett Packard.

Here is a selection from her Birds made of Flowers series, though the rest of her work is well worth checking out too.

01. Dodo

02. Eagle

03. Flamingoes

04. Peacock

05. Rooster

See more of Hong Yi's work on her website.

Words: Sita Bridglal

