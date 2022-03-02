The best Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deals available now

The best Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deals are a good way to buy Cricut's popular craft machine. The Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is Cricut's most popular device and a great choice for home-based, small-scale craft projects, such as making custom stickers, greeting cards, personalised decor and bespoke gifts. It's more economical, and easier to use than the Cricut Maker but can still cut more than 100 different types of material, including premium vinyl, iron-on and HTV vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, special paper and poster board.

While the machine is cheaper than the Cricut Maker, with Cricut products the cost can start to mount up when you factor in accessories and supplies, so a Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle makes sense to get you up and running without having to spent too much money. You can find several Explore Air 2 bundles around, both direct from Cricut itself as well as bundles that have been put together by third parties. We'll be keeping this page updated with direct links to the best current prices in both cases.

To see how the Cricut Explore Air 2 compares to other Cricut machines, see our guide to the best Cricut machines. In summary, however, you can think of it as Cricut's more affordable entry-level cutting machine (although it doesn't just cut, you can also use the best Cricut pens in the device to turn it into a drawing machine). Cricut Maker blades and pens are also compatible with the Cricut Explore Air 2, so while the machine doesn't have the same power as the Cricut Maker, you can use most of the same accessories.

There's also now an Explore 3 (Cricut dropped the 'Air'), which looks very similar but allows you to work with smart materials and has a larger portable trimmer and a roll holder. See our guide to the best Cricut Explore 3 bundles. Of Cricut has more devices too. See our selection of the best Cricut Joy bundles for deals on Cricut's smallest, most portable cutting machine, and if you're looking for a heat press to print onto fabric, see the best Cricut Easypress 2 bundles.

After you've picked a Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deal, you're still likely to need more accessories at some point, so make sure you also see our guide to the best Cricut accessories. In the meantime, here are the best Cricut Explore Air bundle prices in your area.

The best Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deals

Is Cricut Explore 3 better than Cricut Explore Air 2? The newer Cricut Explore 3 is very similar to its predecessor. It's more expensive than the Cricut Explore Air 2, and whether you should pay that extra cash depends very much on whether you'll want to use smart materials. These are Cricut's new craft materials that work without a cutting mat, allowing you to load them directly into the machine. They come in a range of material types, including Smart Vinyl, Smart Iron-On, Smart Label Writable Paper, and Smart Label Writable Vinyl. That said the Explore 3 does also come with a larger portable trimmer and a roll holder, which means that like the more powerful Cricut Maker 3, you can make cuts up to 12 ft (3.6 m) long in one go.