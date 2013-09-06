The magical pencils that generate their own rainbows

Create a rainbow as you sharpen your new pencils

Digital devices may come and go, but the humble pencil is always there for designers. The fundamental design hasn't changed for aeons, and it takes real talent for lateral thinking to come up with a new take on something so fundamental. But it looks like Tokyo-based designer Duncan Shotton might have done just that.

Each pencil in his 'Rainbow Pencil' range has a six-layer rainbow core of recycled paper (not wood) and either a white or black exterior. The pencils make rainbows when you sharpen them, making a mundane task full of colour.

Launching as a Kickstarter project, Shotton says that the pencils will make it to your doormat in time for Christmas. We don't know about you, but we'd love to find these in our stockings come Yuletide morn!

Back the Kickstater project now to grab your pencils.

Have you got an inspiring Kickstarter campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!