Wacom's new multitouch tablet for designers

Design hardware manufacturer Wacom is a big favourite amongst digital artists, graphics designers and photographers, with its Cintiq range of tablets particularly favoured in the creative community. Now the company has released a new, improved version of its full HD tablet, the Wacom Cintiq 22HD.
The Wacom Cintiq 22HD Touch features, as the name suggests, a multi-touch display that's similar to Wacom's larger, more expensive model, the Cintiq 24HD.
- Read all our Wacom-related posts here
Sophisticated pen
The new multi-touch functionality adds gestures for rotating canvases, zooming and panning to the 22HD's already lengthy list of attributes.
Multi-touch combines with Wacom's sophisticated Cintiq pen, which offers 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, to provide an "immersive on-screen experience and a more intuitive and natural way to work", says the company.
The Cintiq 22HD touch will retail for $2,499 in the US, and will be available for sale from May.
Liked this? Read these!
- How sustainable design can save the world
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- Discover what's next for Augmented Reality
Does the Wacom Cintiq 22HD Touch tickle your fancy? Let us know in the comments below!