Wacom's new multitouch tablet for designers

Design hardware manufacturer Wacom is a big favourite amongst digital artists, graphics designers and photographers, with its Cintiq range of tablets particularly favoured in the creative community. Now the company has released a new, improved version of its full HD tablet, the Wacom Cintiq 22HD.

The Wacom Cintiq 22HD Touch features, as the name suggests, a multi-touch display that's similar to Wacom's larger, more expensive model, the Cintiq 24HD.

Read all our Wacom-related posts here

Sophisticated pen

The new multi-touch functionality adds gestures for rotating canvases, zooming and panning to the 22HD's already lengthy list of attributes.

Multi-touch combines with Wacom's sophisticated Cintiq pen, which offers 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, to provide an "immersive on-screen experience and a more intuitive and natural way to work", says the company.

The Cintiq 22HD touch will retail for $2,499 in the US, and will be available for sale from May.

Liked this? Read these!

How sustainable design can save the world

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Does the Wacom Cintiq 22HD Touch tickle your fancy? Let us know in the comments below!