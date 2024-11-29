"This rebrand was a real high-wire act": How we Made the RSPCA's new visual identity

Features
By
published

I speak to JKR and the RSPCA about the rebrand that won big at this year's Brand Impact Awards.

RSPCA new branding
(Image credit: RSPCA)

The RSPCA is the largest animal welfare charity in the UK and is celebrating its 200th birthday this year. It hadn't rebranded since the 1970s, and research showed that its brand was holding its back – limiting its ability to achieve its ambitious strategy. "Many people felt that the RSPCA wasn't for them," says Olivia Reid, assistant director of marketing and communications at the RSPCA.

Enter branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), who worked closely with the RSPCA to develop a new identity for the charity. The resulting identity launched to overwhelmingly positive acclaim and won Gold at the 2024 Brand Impact Awards, as well as the highly coveted Best of Show: Identity award.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles