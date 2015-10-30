Design week in GIFs: The one with 2015's most popular colours

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that will make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Shades of blue were a colour of choice in 2015

It's the time of year when Shutterstock get their team togther to find out which colours have been the most popular over the past year. So, who came out on top? Well, blues and greens had a very good 12 months – are they the same shades you've seen dominating the design world?

Is nothing sacred? Coffee gets the infographic treatment

After the coca-cola and big mac infographics that aimed to ruin everything that is delicious and fun in the world, we treaded carefully when we came across this coffee infographic. I Love Coffee decided to put this handy one together to show what the good stuff actually does to us (don't worry, it's not so bad).

You'll love these notebooks if you're a type person

Notebooks are a designer's best friend. That's just the way things are. Perfect for scribbling and doodling, the perfect notebook can be hard to come by. Thankfully, for all you typographers and font-lovers out there, Fabriano Boutique have released a range of beautiful type inspired notebooks.

Snap up these ebooks for free tips and tricks

Everyone loves free stuff, right? Of course you do! You're in luck then, as this week sees not one but two free web design ebooks available to download. Focusing on UX and responsive web design, there'll be tips, tricks and helpful hints that will allow you to be the best UX-er around.

Jamie Hewlett showcasing his first exhibition makes us feel like the Marlins kid

Are you excited? You should be! Jamie Hewlett will be showcasing his very first art exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London. The English comic book artist is as the co-creator of Tank Girl and Gorillaz so expect a lot of inspiration to come from this one.

Where do you think the most tattooed UK city is?

We've showcased some awesome tattoos in our time on Creative Bloq. But here's something a little different. This amazing infographic-style tattoo showcases the UK's biggest tattoo hotspots, and reveals the most popular body art designs chosen by the British public.

Paper Dandy's latest exhibition and book will mezmerise horor fans

Marc Hagan-Guirey aka Paper Dandy has made quite a name for himself through the art kirigami (it's like origami but with cutting!). After his Star Wars exhibition, he's returned with a new exhibition and accompanying book: Horrorgami: 20 Gruesome Scenes to Cut and Fold.

We think the new Think! campaign nails road safety

Road safety is no joke but this new Think! campaign takes a light hearted approach that gets the right sort of attention. Created by AMV BBDO, the commercial features farm animals that aims to remind people to brake before the bend – not on it. What do you make of it?

