9 legendary desk lamp designs and their affordable alternatives

I've been putting a bit of effort into my home desk set up recently, and it dawned on me that my desk was missing a bit of light. After several hours research, it became clear that this was a quandary that people have been finding solutions to for decades – and some of those people happened to be world-class designers.

My god there are some beautiful desk lamps out there! But many of the classics cost the earth. Yet there are very close approximations to the iconic models, and though they are in no way like-for-like, if you're on a budget, as I am, but you still like to have beautifully-designed things around you, you're in luck.

Below are nine iconic desk lamps and the best dupes that the internet has to offer. If, like me, you're on a mission to beautify your work space, also consider my list of the best keyboards too.

Flowerpot power

Verner Panton Flowerpot $685 at danishdesignstore.com Born from the 1960s hippy movement, and their obsession with bloody flowers, this playful fixture broke traditional lighting moulds on its release. Its nested spheres provided glare-free illumination, becoming a symbol of joyful, mid-century modernism. Unknown Flowerpot $129 at pinlighting.com This is a very impressive dupe... though with the exact same name, I think this is more official than most of the alternatives on the page. This portable alternative features a USB rechargeable battery while still mimicking the original dual-sphere silhouette.

Snoopy

Flos Snoopy $1,840 at store.moma.org The Castiglioni brothers' 1967 design brought humour to high-end lighting, balancing a snout-shaped enamel reflector on solid marble. It subverted traditional luxury with witty, cartoon-inspired elegance in the process. Very cool! Interia MOderna Snoopy Lamp $290 at interiormoderna.com Built with a real white marble base and a glossy, enamelled sheet-metal shade, this budget option delivers the striking contrast and top-heavy silhouette without the expensive Italian craftsmanship fees.

1930s mechanical

Anglepoise Original 1227 $360 at Rejuvenation George Carwardine revolutionised task lighting in 1935, and the Original 1227's constant-tension spring mechanism brought unprecedented flexibility to drafting boards, becoming a defining symbol of British industrial design in the process. It's been endlessly copied. Globe Electric 12641 Architect View at Amazon US $30 at Amazon It's safe to say, this is a bit of a bargain. Crafted from lightweight aluminium with an exposed dual-steel spring mechanism and a high-gloss paint finish, this dupe mirrors the iconic balanced-arm function and silhouette at a fraction of the cost.



Bauhau

Wagenfeld WG 24 $880 at smow.com This 1924 Bauhaus icon distilled industrial manufacturing into pure geometry. It proved that everyday objects could be high art, setting the definitive standard for minimalist modern lighting design for generations. Home Art Lighting Bauhaus Lamp View at eBay $123 at Ebay Combining a heavy plate glass base, a clear glass tube shaft, and a milky opal glass dome shade, this reproduction captures the exact material composition and geometric elegance of the OG model beautifully.

Executive Bauhaus

mushroom vibes

Louis Poulsen Panthella $609 at shop.mohd.it Verner Panton's 1971 design captured the playful, psychedelic spirit of the era. Its organic mushroom form evenly distributes light, pioneering the use of plastics to create soft, atmospheric illumination. Louis Poulsen Panthella 160 Portable $323 at louispoulsen.com Bit of a strange one, because it isn't actually a dupe. It's an official version of the lamp from the original brand, Louis Poulsen. It's just this is the 'portable' version – that's wireless, USB-C charging to you and me. It's one of the most tempting options on the list for me.

Wall Street chic

Artemide Tizio $570 at finnishdesignshop.com Richard Sapper’s 1972 design tidied up wires by sending current through the structural arms. It became a high-tech status symbol in Wall Street offices and design studios during the 1980s. Lite Source Halotech $106 at bedbathandbeyond.com I'll admit, this dupe is a bit of a stretch. But the original Tizio is so specifically engineered that a like-for-like copy would end up costing the same amount. With the Halotech you at least get that cool counter-weight design with a long neck.