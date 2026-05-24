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9 legendary desk lamp designs and their affordable alternatives

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Can't afford that iconic $3,000 desk lamp you want? There's a $30 dupe with your name on it.

Three desk lamps on a blue background.
(Image credit: Amazon)
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I've been putting a bit of effort into my home desk set up recently, and it dawned on me that my desk was missing a bit of light. After several hours research, it became clear that this was a quandary that people have been finding solutions to for decades – and some of those people happened to be world-class designers.

My god there are some beautiful desk lamps out there! But many of the classics cost the earth. Yet there are very close approximations to the iconic models, and though they are in no way like-for-like, if you're on a budget, as I am, but you still like to have beautifully-designed things around you, you're in luck.

Below are nine iconic desk lamps and the best dupes that the internet has to offer. If, like me, you're on a mission to beautify your work space, also consider my list of the best keyboards too.

Flowerpot power

Snoopy

1930s mechanical

Bauhau

Executive Bauhaus

mushroom vibes

Wall Street chic

1980s refinement