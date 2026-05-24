9 legendary desk lamp designs and their affordable alternatives
Can't afford that iconic $3,000 desk lamp you want? There's a $30 dupe with your name on it.
I've been putting a bit of effort into my home desk set up recently, and it dawned on me that my desk was missing a bit of light. After several hours research, it became clear that this was a quandary that people have been finding solutions to for decades – and some of those people happened to be world-class designers.
My god there are some beautiful desk lamps out there! But many of the classics cost the earth. Yet there are very close approximations to the iconic models, and though they are in no way like-for-like, if you're on a budget, as I am, but you still like to have beautifully-designed things around you, you're in luck.
Below are nine iconic desk lamps and the best dupes that the internet has to offer. If, like me, you're on a mission to beautify your work space, also consider my list of the best keyboards too.
Flowerpot power
Snoopy
1930s mechanical
It's safe to say, this is a bit of a bargain. Crafted from lightweight aluminium with an exposed dual-steel spring mechanism and a high-gloss paint finish, this dupe mirrors the iconic balanced-arm function and silhouette at a fraction of the cost.
Bauhau
Combining a heavy plate glass base, a clear glass tube shaft, and a milky opal glass dome shade, this reproduction captures the exact material composition and geometric elegance of the OG model beautifully.
Executive Bauhaus
Designed by Christian Dell in 1936, this German Bauhaus classic defined executive workspaces. Its patented swivel joint and asymmetrical dome became the gold standard for high-end European office environments.
Built with a painted steel shade, chrome-plated brass neck, and an iron base weight, these versions recreate the heavy-duty substance and graceful swan neck curve using standard mass-production techniques.
mushroom vibes
Bit of a strange one, because it isn't actually a dupe. It's an official version of the lamp from the original brand, Louis Poulsen. It's just this is the 'portable' version – that's wireless, USB-C charging to you and me. It's one of the most tempting options on the list for me.