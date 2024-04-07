Inside the art of Annibale Siconolfi

By Paul Hatton
( 3D World )
published

The Italian artist’s architectural background, the design philosophies behind his work, and why he’s a supporter of NFTs.

Annibale Siconolfi art
(Image credit: Annibale Siconolfi)

Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, is an artist and architect based in Italy, characterised by a unique and complex 3D modelling of futuristic cities and landscapes. He has experimented and studied different 3D techniques with the aim of giving life to his visions, defined by endless urban scenarios, and the coexistence of nature and technology.

An architectural education and a love for 3D has coalesced in a beautiful blend of talent that gives birth to out-of-this-world ideas. Despite the sci-fi leanings, his work is sensitive to many present issues such as global warming, human overpopulation and pollution. If you’ve never come across Inward’s work, you’re in for both a visual treat and an uncovering of influence and workflows.

Annibale Siconolfi
Annibale ‘Inward’ Siconolfi

Annibale is an artist and architect whose work has been exhibited across the globe. His collaborations include international artists and brands such as Warner Bros., Grimes, NVIDIA studio, Acer, Photoshop and AMD.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles