Album artwork of the week: Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip

The artwork was drawn by London artist Paul Jackson

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Repent Replenish Repeat' from Dan Le Sac vs. Scroobius Pip.

Released last week, the illustration was drawn by London based artist Paul Jackson. Taking inspiration from the duo's combination of ideas, each animal represents part of the band and the objects their individual musical offerings.

The blue and green undertones throughout the artwork give it a darkened feel - perfectly executing the album's output and overall feel.

The distressed corners are also a really nice touch.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you think of this week's pick? Let us know in the comments box below!