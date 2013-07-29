Topics

Album artwork of the week: F*ck Buttons' Slow Focus

Every week, we'll be picking our favourite album artwork from recent releases. This week, we look at the cover of F*ck Buttons' new album Slow Focus...

Influential photographer Alex De Mora worked on the artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week, we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today, we take a look at 'Slow Focus' from Fuck Buttons.

Consisting of one single affecting image, the sleeve photography was taken by Alex De Mora. Based in London, Mora has worked with a wide range of impressive clients including Red Bull, Blackberry, i-D and Vice.

After the electronic duo met whilst attending art school, Fuck Buttons member Ben Power created the rest of the artwork himself allowing him to flex his artistic ways in more ways than one. The simple layout and beautiful imagery enables this photography approach to work across the entire campaign.

