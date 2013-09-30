Album artwork of the week: Joanna Gruesome's Weird Sister

The vinyl comes in a pink or black and white splattered edition

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Weird Sister' from Cardiff five-piece Joanna Gruesome.

The illustrations on the sleeve were created by artist Andy Hart. Channelling inspiration from some of the best comic book artists of all time, the black and white colour scheme really makes his character designs shine. He was also responsible for the typography design - a handwriting font that perfectly complements the illustrations.

Emma Hall took the reigns with the layout. picking and choosing the best drawings for the cover and insert sleeve. The vinyl editions include a pink offering as well as a black and white splattered design.

