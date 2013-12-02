Album artwork of the week: M.I.A's 'Matangi'

The album artwork harks back to old school video games

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Matangi' from artist M.I.A.

The singer/songwriter is known for her outlandish style and thought-provoking artwork and this latest album is no different. Said to be influenced by her collaboration with Versace, the artwork is a mind-bending and colourful creation to reflect the album's contents.

You can see plenty more visuals of the album artwork over on her tumblr page, with a whole host of inspirational imagery that inspired the finished album artwork. Bold and certainly in-your-face, we don't think we could look at this one for long!

