Album artwork of the week: M.I.A's 'Matangi'

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Matangi' from artist M.I.A.
The singer/songwriter is known for her outlandish style and thought-provoking artwork and this latest album is no different. Said to be influenced by her collaboration with Versace, the artwork is a mind-bending and colourful creation to reflect the album's contents.
You can see plenty more visuals of the album artwork over on her tumblr page, with a whole host of inspirational imagery that inspired the finished album artwork. Bold and certainly in-your-face, we don't think we could look at this one for long!
What do you think of this week's pick? Let us know in the comments box below!