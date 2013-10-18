Concept store identity is a little to the left

Recent visual communications graduate Arthur Foliard designed Left, a concept store aimed at left-handed people, as part of his final-year project. The challenge? To "communicate with 10 per cent of the population, but awaken the interest of the other 90 per cent," he explains.

Featuring a clean, clashing aesthetic, Foliard's identity cheerfully explores different cultural interests - art, music, theatre, literature and so on - to create an experience that will change visitors' perceptions of being left-handed.

"I was inspired by Wolff Olins' (RED) project," he says. "They used the right communication in the right place at the right moment."

