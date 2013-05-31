Playful branding for The National Trust

We love the fun approach to this instructional signage

Top brands often have to come up with a unique and inventive way of enticing customers. This campaign for The National Trust - a British charity that protects historic houses and gardens and opens them to the public - puts a playful twist on the kind of park signage that is often unfriendly, officious and borderline aggressive.

Developed by agency Click Design, a series of nine signs were created which, at first glance, look like warnings or instructions not to do something - but actually they encourage the opposite. The inclusion of a hashtag (#NaturesPlayground), encourages visitors to share their experiences and post pictures of their visit on social media.

We love this playful take on an often all-too-serious approach to instructional signage. The simple colour scheme and typography design is a perfect approach to a clean, consise and effective brand.

