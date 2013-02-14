The illustrated windows of New York City

In a big city such as New York, you'd be forgiven for not noticing the little things. The truth is that there's plenty of inspiration to be had from pretty much anything and if you take the time to look around, you might just see something special.

That's exactly what graphic designer José Guizar has done with this delightful series of New York window illustrations...

We love the complimentary colours on this one

The Windows of New York project is a weekly illustrated fix for an obsession that has increasingly grown in him since chance put the designer in this New York City.

A product of countless steps of journey through the city streets, this is a collection of windows that somehow have caught hsi eye out from the never-ending buzz of the city. This project is part an ode to architecture and part a self-challenge to never stop looking up.

Look for the little details, like the guitar in the window!

The illustrations included feature the Upper East Side, Soho, Clinton, Hell's Kitchen and more. You can see the series of windows on the Windows of New York website. We can't wait to see what José comes up with next week!

Where do you find your inspiration?