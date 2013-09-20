Beautiful vector art showcases best of Australia

Melbourne-based art director and designer Jimmy Gleeson recently developed this unique Australian souvenier map by creating a series of beautiful images of common elements associated with the country.
Gleeson created gorgeous vector artwork to represent many of Australia's major attractions, including a clown fish for the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House and Ayers Rock (Uluru). A clever use of colours also depicts the usual climate in each area.
"Annabel Trends commissioned me to update the traditional Australian souvenir map to be used across a host of homewares and travel goods," Gleeson explains. "After a lot of time spent on Google Earth and going through old high school geography books, this was the outcome..."
Have you seen any inspiring illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!