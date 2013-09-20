Beautiful vector art showcases best of Australia

Melbourne-based art director and designer Jimmy Gleeson recently developed this unique Australian souvenier map by creating a series of beautiful images of common elements associated with the country.

Gleeson created gorgeous vector artwork to represent many of Australia's major attractions, including a clown fish for the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House and Ayers Rock (Uluru). A clever use of colours also depicts the usual climate in each area.

"Annabel Trends commissioned me to update the traditional Australian souvenir map to be used across a host of homewares and travel goods," Gleeson explains. "After a lot of time spent on Google Earth and going through old high school geography books, this was the outcome..."

