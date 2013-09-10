Topics

Secret paintings discovered on the edge of books

A series of secret 'fore-edge' paintings have been discovered on the edges of books found at the University of Iowa. Check out this amazing illustration technique...

book edge paintings

Books are jam packed full of secretive inspiration

Books can be packed full of inspiration - from the content itself to the striking illustrations, flicking through the pages is always a pleasant experience. But what if the inspiration fell off the pages and onto the book's edge?

While going through the Special Collections & University Archives at the University of Iowa, Colleen Theisen noticed that there was a painting concealed on the edges of a book’s pages. Called 'fore-edge paintings', the images only reveal themselves when a book’s pages are spread out.

The paintings appear on a series of books by Robert Mudie, titled 'Autumn', 'Winter', 'Spring' and 'Summer'. Some books even contain a second image once the book is flipped over!

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

secret paintings books

[via This is Colossal]

