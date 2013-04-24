Classic book covers get a surrealist makeover

We love Nate's offbeat approach to these classic book covers

It's always refreshing to see a new take on a classic design, and experimenting with a traditional medium such as book covers can really bring out some truly unique and original work. Following our look at the best Penguin book covers of all time, we've fallen a little bit in love with these reimagined designs from Nate Kitch.

A self-initiated project, the book covers offer a surreal, avant-garde approach to some of the world's best loved stories. Using a combination of hand-drawn, collage, typography, photography, and digital imagery to create his work, Nate often incorporates this with beautiful geometric patterns.

We love the array of colours and the experimental take on the themes of the stories, as well as the thoughtful and inventive use of type. These cover designs would certainly catch our eye in our local book shop.

Head over to Nate's website for more inspirational work.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

Which of these book covers is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!