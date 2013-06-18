Topics

Colour wheel showcases Pokémon character design

By Illustration  

You gotta catch 'em all! And that's just what artist Avalon has done, bringing all 649 varieties of Pokémon together to create this unique colour wheel.

Click to enlarge image

Click to enlarge image

Seeking colour inspiration? Redditor Avalon proves it really is possible to 'catch em all' with this Pokémon colour wheel.

Based on the famous Japanese video game and collectable card series, the artist has illustrated, and organised into colour, each of the 649 characters that have made appearances in Pokémon media.

We're big fans of the anime-style character design of Pokémon, so it's great to see all of them come together in this piece. The amount of detail gone into each character before being carefully placed into the colour wheel is very impressive. Okay - it may not be the ultimate designer's accessory, but it can't help but raise a smile!

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any inspiring projects recently? Let us know in the comments!

See more Illustration articles

Topics

Illustration

Related articles