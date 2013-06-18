Colour wheel showcases Pokémon character design

Click to enlarge image

Seeking colour inspiration? Redditor Avalon proves it really is possible to 'catch em all' with this Pokémon colour wheel.

Based on the famous Japanese video game and collectable card series, the artist has illustrated, and organised into colour, each of the 649 characters that have made appearances in Pokémon media.

We're big fans of the anime-style character design of Pokémon, so it's great to see all of them come together in this piece. The amount of detail gone into each character before being carefully placed into the colour wheel is very impressive. Okay - it may not be the ultimate designer's accessory, but it can't help but raise a smile!

Have you seen any inspiring projects recently? Let us know in the comments!