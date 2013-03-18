Topics

Hand-cut paper illustrations show a world of detail

These paper-like landscapes illustrated by designer Eiko Ojala are so intricate, you won't believe no software was used to create them.

This illustration is crafted digitally but without 3D software

There's so much inspiration to be had across the internet thanks to the likes of Behance, Dribbble and Pinterest. We love thumbing through the stunning offerings of designers from across the globe and when we found this creation from Estonian illustrator Eiko Ojala, we just had to share it with you.

'Vertical Landscape' was created digitally but without the aid of 3D software. Eiko draws everything by hand to create the landscapes, figures and portraits that look as if they’ve been cut from paper. The placement of the life-like shadows makes this a breath-taking achievement for the young illustrator.

Having already been nominated for the Young IIllustrator Award
at Berlin's Illustrative festival, we have a feeling that this is only the beginning of a flourishing career for Eiko.

Be sure to take a look at Eiko's other projects over on his website.

