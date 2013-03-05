Awe-inspiring hand-drawn animated experiment

When you specialise in one particular creative medium, it can be difficult to try your hand at something completely new. Hard as it may be, it's also important to flex your creative muscles in any which way you can, as you may stumble across some unexpected talent. Here, painter Tarik Berber has created his very first hand-drawn animation.

The work is inspired by the Dulcitone - an ancient keyboard instrument with an incredibly poetic sound - which is a symbol for all lost and forgotten things. Using pens and pencils to craft the drawings, the animation had us lost in a dream-like awe.

The digital compositing was created by Maria Pia Fanigliulo, with Charlie Lewis and Kenny Parish writing the original soundtrack and Sammy Paravan providing the colour corrections. As this is Tarik's first go at hand-drawn animation, we can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

