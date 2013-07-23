Artist shows fluency in the language of colour

Danish graphic designer Maria Grønlund recently developed this beautiful series of drawings, titled 'I Speak Fluid Colors', primarily for aesthetics but also as a study in colours and Illustrator techniques, based on Illustrator blends tweaked in Photoshop.

Inspired by nature, Grønlund based her abstract artwork on various natural elements, including fire, fluids, ink and lush greens. "The title is a metaphor for my creation of colour palettes," she explains. "Both literally the art of toning colors and a metaphor for it, is something that comes easy to me. Colours have become a big part of my brand as a graphic designer over the past couple of years."

We found ourselves immersed in these illustrations for some time, the vibrant pieces providing us with the same relaxing feeling as finding different shapes in the clouds. Just beautiful.

See more of Grønlund's illustrations on her Behance portfolio.

Have you seen any inspirational illustrations recently? Let us know in the comments!