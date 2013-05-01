A match made in heaven! Striking design for new brand

The match characters are designed to produce a smile

We're not sure we'd like to strike these little guys! Combining cute characters, bright colours and inspirational illustrations, Kokeshi Matches is a new breed of match branding. Taking inspiration from Kokeshi (traditional Japanese wooden dolls), faces were drawn on each match by hand by artist Kumi Hirasaka.

They proved so popular, that in the year 2000, Kokeshi Matches started to be mass produced and later expanded into various designs such as pandas, pigs and more. It's easy to see why - just look how cute these characters are!

Despite the mass production, Hirasaka and her team continue to strive to create designs that make people smile. They also find time out of their busy scheduele to produce Kokeshi Matches for numerous art exhibitions throughout the year.

See more work from Kokeshi Matches over on its website.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you make of these little guys? Let us know in the comments box below!