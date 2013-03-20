Superheroes reimagined in postcard portraits

Re-Vision is an exercise in style and synthesis of various cultural icons

Okay, we admit it. We're suckers for anything that features the likes of Batman, Spider-man, Hulk or any superhero for that matter! We're all big kids that love a good comic book hero, so this latest project from Shapes & Co. is right up our street.

Founded by Joel Lozano and Daniel Navarro, Shapes & Co. is an independent Barcelona-based studio that works on projects for corporate identity, communication strategy, editorial design, illustration, animation and web.

Re-Vision is an exercise in style and synthesis of various cultural icons. A series of portraits from the world of comics, film, television, sports and music, the collection is presented in the form of postcards and promotional posters, printed in-house using offset printing.

You can see the rest of the Re-Vision series over on the Shapes & Co. website.

Which character re-vision is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!