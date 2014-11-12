Dip into the sketchbook of Mattias Adolfsson

You can end up on the wrong side of the tracks – in a totally new world – in Mattias's sketchbook.

Since 1995 Mattias's day job has entailed being a 3D artist on various video games, music videos and films. He rediscovered his love of drawing when he started his sketch blog back in 2006.

All of Mattias's sketches here are drawn in Moleskine sketchbooks with heavy paper and the watercolour variant.

Here's what the artist has to say about his beloved sketchbook...

If I wasn’t an illustrator I would have liked to be a scientist finding out new ways of transporting us.

I got some comments for this one complaining about the misuse of animals in my sketches, but all of my vehicles are made of lightweight materials.

Preponderance

I'm rather worried about our future and the environment. This on occasion shows itself in my drawings, it's not that obvious though. The Ark is a recurring theme in my sketchbooks.

Runner

This is one of my living buildings, and has more movement than I usually use.

The Mighty Thor

There's always place for some mythology in my pages, I love the combination of ridiculously large vehicles being drawn by small animals.

Wood gas propelled airplane

Airplanes are a recurring theme in my books. This is one of the most recent.

A Distant Hello

This started out with the Corinthian columns and kind of evolved from there. The last thing I drew is what gave its title: A Distant Hello. I like my more complicated spreads to be like a small bit of history in itself, you have to write the story yourself though.

Allegory Over Two Years Spent

Named after the fact that I had been drawing for two years after a very long interval.

I tend to start with houses and when I get bored with them I usually switch to machinery, airplanes and lastly elephants. Elephants being the best as they are bulky and can be drawn with a lot of empty space.

Neo-classico vs Moderno

Combining my love of drawing houses with character, I decided to give the houses life, a theme I've transported to my other drawings which might turn out to be put together into a book.

Words and illustrations: Mattias Adolfsson

Mattias Adolfsson is a children's book illustrator who first worked in animation after leaving school. He has since worked on film and computer games. This article originally appeared in ImagineFX.