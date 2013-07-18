Superhero silhouettes make stunning use of negative space

We're always impressed by the use of clever techniques such as trompe l'oeil or timeless techniques like utilisation of the golden ratio, and something we're seeing more of is the use of inset silhouettes. And the simple quote, "It's not who you are underneath. It's what you do that defines you", (what Rachel Dawes tells Bruce Wayne in the movie Batman Begins), provided the inspiration for this striking new set of prints by California-based artist Khoa Ho.

The striking illustrations depict the past and present of some of the world's favourite superheroes. "Everyone has a memory, a past," says Ho. "It's the driving force behind all of our actions for our present, our future.

Trials of the past

"In this poster series I took a dive into the origins of these individuals and who they were before they became superheroes to remind us that despite the trials of our past, what we choose to do moving forward is much more important to us and the world we share."

It's the contrast in these pieces that, we think, makes them so effective, not only in the striking use of black and white but also in the depictions each superhero and their human alter ego. We particularly like the Batman piece, which, featuring a huge silhouette of the caped crusader towering over himself as an orphan, is unexpectedly touching.

