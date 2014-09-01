10 wonderful examples of design symmetry

Symmetry can really bring a piece of design to life. Whether it's an ambigraph or straightforward symmetrical execution, these illustrations are pretty wonderful when it comes to being a copy-cat. Take a look at the beautiful use of symmetry as part or all of their design for some reflective inspiration.

01. Sam Spreckley

Originally created as a two screen video installation for Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee, Sam Spreckley's Oil and Water is a product of life pressures and an interest in science and experimentation, specifically biology and cell structures. By filming oil mixed with water and then mirroring the results and adding a mixture of machine, electronic and organic sound, Spreckley creates a symmetrical and abstract machine-like structure in which technology and nature come together in an exploration of force and pressure.

02. Anila Quayyum Agha

Intersections' symmetrical geometric projections are inspired by Islamic art

Inspired by the intricate geometric patterns of Islamic art, Anila Quayyum Agha's Intersections is an installation consisting of a laser-cut wooden cube with a light bulb inside it, which projects the cube's symmetrical patterns onto the surrounding walls, ceiling and floor.

03. Mags Ocampo

Ocampo's cubist self portrait is seeing double with this brilliant illustration

This cubist self portrait of Philippines based illustrator Mags Ocampo is as beautiful as they come when it comes to incorporating symmetry into the design. Created as part of her graphic design homework, we think it's truly a work of art.

04. Tilman

"In January 2012, I began to create a minimal geometric composition each day and post it on a tumblr blog called Geometry Daily," explains artist Tilman. "After 500 posts this little art project gathered an impressive audience." Take a look at the video above for a tiny snippet of the world of Geometry Daily.

05. Ayano Ueshima

A gorgeous, symmetrical jewellery design from Ayano Ueshima

"Based on a module form consisting of 10 Q-tips, the result is a neckpiece that was systematically assembled to embody the symmetrical form of the human body. Approximately one thousand Q-tips were assembled together," explains designer Ayano Ueshima.

