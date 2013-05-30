Watch Jon Burgerman work on his latest wall mural

King of doodle art and one of our favourite artists here at Creative Bloq, we're always excited to see what Jon Burgerman's been up to. This brilliant black-and-white timelapse video allows us an insight into Jon's work, as he paints his latest mural for the studio ustwo.

Although Burgerman often produces huge arrays of colours within his works, this simple black creation enables his work to really speak for itself.

We think it's the perfect addition to any studio - and especially one that specialises in interaction and digital entertainment. Now, if Jon only had a spare moment to come and spruce up the Creative Bloq office...

See more inspiring artowrk over on the Jon Burgerman website.

