Watch Jon Burgerman work on his latest wall mural

Watch this inspiring timelapse video of renowned artist Jon Burgerman as he completes his latest wall mural.

King of doodle art and one of our favourite artists here at Creative Bloq, we're always excited to see what Jon Burgerman's been up to. This brilliant black-and-white timelapse video allows us an insight into Jon's work, as he paints his latest mural for the studio ustwo.

Although Burgerman often produces huge arrays of colours within his works, this simple black creation enables his work to really speak for itself.

We think it's the perfect addition to any studio - and especially one that specialises in interaction and digital entertainment. Now, if Jon only had a spare moment to come and spruce up the Creative Bloq office...

See more inspiring artowrk over on the Jon Burgerman website.

What's your favourite piece of Jon Burgerman artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!

