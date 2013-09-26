You'll be floored by these carpet drawings

Each piece includes amazing attention to detail

This series takes doodle art to a whole new level. Not content with using ballpoint pens to scribble stars, shapes and the usual doodles, Paris based artist Jonathan Bréchignac has instead used the humble pen to create these breathtaking illustrations of carpets.

Producing the life-sized drawings by hand, Bréchignac often spends days creating the carpets. Whilst inspired by traditional designs, he also includes surprising aspects such as QR codes and brightly coloured chewing gum.

Want to see them for yourself? His ultraviolet creation 'The Blue Ink' will be on display at the Villa Empain in Brussels, Belgium, from 27 September 2013 to 4 February 2014.

