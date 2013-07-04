Fireworks infographic shows you how to be safe

Click on the image to see the full size infographic

One of the best things about the Fourth of July are the incredible firework displays. However, some of us may get a little too excited and forget about the safety procedures we should all be following when taking part in the celebrations.

Detailing the type of fireworks legalized in every state, how to treat firework burns and some rather awful firework injury stats, this brilliant infographic, courtesy of Instant Checkmate, contains some often obvious but certainly necessary cautionary advice.

It's inspiring to see that the red, white and blue colour scheme has been toned down to offer up a more sophisticated design, complete with all-American illustrations. So, remember - enjoy Independence Day but stay safe!

