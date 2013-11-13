The student guide to living without an iPhone

Students today heavily on the mobile phone, tablet and laptop - so how did they cope in the 1970s when none of these gadgets existed?

This nice little interactive graphic looks back how British student life has changed over the decades. Covering fashion, technology and social life, the quirky illustrations show how things have changed, with popup boxes highlight key information about each decade.

Created to promote insurance firm Endsleigh, the infographic's typography mirrors the changing eras, too and HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery are used to deliver some nifty little animations to help bring the evolution story to life.

We're not sure about some of the fashions, though - we'd love to hear whether that's what you were really wearing in the 1970s, 80s, 90s or 2000s. And is it just us, or are the couple from the 2010s a little scary...?

Like this? Read these!

Have you created an inspiring infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!