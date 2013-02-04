Hand-drawn infographic pays tribute to ink

Designer and illustrator Olivia King has a thing for typography. Currently studying Visual Communications, Olivia also works as a designer and letterpress printer at Sydney-based printing company The Distillery. Here, she displays her love of working with ink in this beautifully hand-drawn infographic for The Distillery's latest magazine.

Olivia showcases her typography talents

The infographic showcases all things ink, with beautifully designed typography and bursts of colour. Olivia explains: "Unless you’re familiar with printing inks, you’ll never really know what it’s like to work with a substance that’s so deliciously messy and colourfully versatile. It’s distinct - from the smell, to the texture, and to that nagging, worrisome desire to taste the freshly mixed candy pink off your pallette knife."

The bursts of colour are a lovely creative touch

Olivia brought together The Distillery's stats on all the inks mixed to date and made a graph of the PMS quantities proportional to their print runs, as well as the process of their mixing and a handy 'Five things to know’ type piece.

