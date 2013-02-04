Hand-drawn infographic pays tribute to ink

Designer and illustrator Olivia King has a thing for typography. Currently studying Visual Communications, Olivia also works as a designer and letterpress printer at Sydney-based printing company The Distillery. Here, she displays her love of working with ink in this beautifully hand-drawn infographic for The Distillery's latest magazine.
The infographic showcases all things ink, with beautifully designed typography and bursts of colour. Olivia explains: "Unless you’re familiar with printing inks, you’ll never really know what it’s like to work with a substance that’s so deliciously messy and colourfully versatile. It’s distinct - from the smell, to the texture, and to that nagging, worrisome desire to taste the freshly mixed candy pink off your pallette knife."
Olivia brought together The Distillery's stats on all the inks mixed to date and made a graph of the PMS quantities proportional to their print runs, as well as the process of their mixing and a handy 'Five things to know’ type piece.
Like this? Read these!
- Food art: jaw-dropping examples of culinary craft
- Inspirational examples of packaging design
- Awe-inspiring flip books
Have you seen an inspiring infographic lately? Let us know about it in the comments box below!