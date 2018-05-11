10 amazing podcasts for digital artists

There are many tools available for the digital artist, from graphics tablets to the best software to a whole range of learning resources. However, one tool that is often overlooked is the podcast. While it may seem like an odd choice, podcasts are a great way for artists to get inspired, connect with other artists, and learn more about the visual and creative arts industries. But with so many to choose from, where do you start?

Good news! We've compiled a list of 10 of the best to help get you going. So scan the list, and put one of these on in the background the next time you sit down to create. See if it doesn't help shake some of those cobwebs loose.

For more info on treats for your ears, take a look at our posts on the best podcasts for graphic designers and for web designers.

Description: "A Disney character designer answers your questions about concept art, character design for animation, digital painting and illustration."

Chris Oatley's podcast provides valuable information to aspiring artists who want to become professional visual storytellers, or artists already in the business. Each episode, Oatley interviews a professional artist, past guests include Jake Parker and Stan Prokopenko. These talks are both informative and inspirational.

Description: "Topics and conversation that explores design thinking, creative communication, visual arts, comics, illustration, creative coding and more."

Hosted by visual storytellers Jerzy Drozd and Rob Stenzinger, the Lean Into Art podcast focuses on the process of good design and living the life of uncertainty as a visual artist. The hosts tackle topics like composition, colour and the best way to communicate ideas visually. This is one of the best podcasts out there, especially if you're a comic book artist or enthusiast.

Description: "The podcast that returns art history to the masses, one painting at a time.”

The Lonely Palette podcast is more about traditional art and art history rather than digital design and illustration. Each episode focuses on a different painting, with host Tamar Avishai interviewing unsuspecting gallery visitors in front of it, and then going on to explore everything about the painting, from the artistic movement it comes from to its social context. Listening to the Avishai explain the history behind each painting and its artist immediately (and deeply) connects you with some of the most well-known artists in history.

Description: "Weekly episodes of entertaining, informative, honest discussions with creative industry professionals from around the world.”

The Collective Podcast with Ash Throp is a notable choice if you're interested in learning more about the individuals behind the creativity. In each episode, Throp interviews different artists – from creative directors and illustrators to game designers and programmers – about their work, the struggles they face as a creative and how they achieve proper work-life balance.

Description: "Illustration, how to do it, how to make a living at it, and how to make an impact in the world with your art."

Relatively new to the podcast scene is 3 Point Perspective hosted by Will Terry, Lee White and Jake Parker. All three are professional illustrators and collectively have published over 50 books. Each has also taught art and illustration at US universities.

Every week, Terry, White and Parker tackle a different subject related to art and illustration from three different perspectives. They break down each topic, and answer questions like ‘My art is great, why won't anyone hire me?’ and ‘Am I too old to get started?’

Description: "A weekly, hour-long interview program featuring artists, historians, authors, curators and conservators.”

The Modern Art Notes Podcast, hosted by Tyler Green, is another podcast that is focused more on traditional art rather than digital illustration, but the interviews are fascinating and well worth the listen. In this podcast, Green talks with artists and curators and helps listeners gain historical insight while providing a conversational style that's enjoyable and informative. Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Sebastian Smee called The MAN Podcast “one of the great archives of the art of our time”.

Description: "Through talks filled with bizarre analogies and Fraggle Rock references, and interviews with top creative professionals, Dr. Pizza is ready to PEP YOU UP!"

The name says it all. The Creative Pep Talk Podcast, hosted by Andy J. Miller (a.k.a Andy J. Pizza), is an excellent podcast if you need a pep talk. This inspirational and motivational podcast breaks down the various processes needed to help you plan out a successful career in the creative arts industry.

Description: "Join Tammy Coron and Tim Mitra on an epic journey. Topics include interactive design and development, animation, creative writing, technical writing, gaming, movies, music and zombies. Yes... zombies."

Hosted by me (Tammy Coron) and Tim Mitra, Roundabout: Creative Chaos explores the personal stories behind what drives a person's creativity. You'll hear from different creative individuals from all walks of life about how they got started, where they draw their inspiration, and what keeps them going.

Description: "Design is everywhere in our lives, perhaps most importantly in the places where we've just stopped noticing. 99% Invisible is a weekly exploration of the process and power of design and architecture."

99% Invisible is a fascinating look at how design and architecture has an impact on how we interact with our environment and the objects within our world. The host, award-winning producer Roman Mars, is a wonderful storyteller and creates a visual image in your brain like no other. This is an especially useful podcast if you're an environment or concept artist.

Description: "TECHnique is a podcast where artists talk about how technology is affecting them and their practice. Sam Fry and Richard Adams speak to artists who tell their stories, explain their choices and the lessons that they have learned."

Hosted by Samuel Fry and Richard Adams, the TECHnique podcast interviews artists about their use of technology and how it's impacting their work. They also discuss their creative process and the challenges they face in today's rapidly changing world of visual arts.

