Beautiful bespoke bicycle is a hand-painted treat

The bespoke bike took over a year to complete

Avid cyclists like their bikes to look good, but we don't think we've come across a bike as beautiful as this, created as a collaboration between Berlin-based companies Ucon Acrobatics and 8bar Bikes.

Stefan Haehnel, the founder of 8bar Bikes, is a true cycling enthusiast who's been competing in races for over 15 years. He launched 8bar with the help of his cycling friends to create original, bespoke bike designs in collaboration with the owner-to-be.

This particular design is a culmination of everything that 8bar Bikes is about - creating one-of-a-kind bike to cherish for life. Berlin artist Toons painted the frame, with product-designer and illustrator Stulle from Matzmate customising the gorgeous bike saddle.

[via Pedal Consumption]

Have you seen a beautiful bespoke project? Let us know in the comments box below!