Topics

Beautiful bespoke bicycle is a hand-painted treat

By () Computer Arts  

This one-of-a-kind, hand-painted bike is a beautiful collaboration between two Berlin brands.

hand painted bike

The bespoke bike took over a year to complete

Avid cyclists like their bikes to look good, but we don't think we've come across a bike as beautiful as this, created as a collaboration between Berlin-based companies Ucon Acrobatics and 8bar Bikes.

Stefan Haehnel, the founder of 8bar Bikes, is a true cycling enthusiast who's been competing in races for over 15 years. He launched 8bar with the help of his cycling friends to create original, bespoke bike designs in collaboration with the owner-to-be.

This particular design is a culmination of everything that 8bar Bikes is about - creating one-of-a-kind bike to cherish for life. Berlin artist Toons painted the frame, with product-designer and illustrator Stulle from Matzmate customising the gorgeous bike saddle.

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

hand painted bike

[via Pedal Consumption]

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen a beautiful bespoke project? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Computer Arts articles

Related articles